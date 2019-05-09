Roof Collapses At Special Needs School In Jersey City

A school for disabled students in Jersey City is closed after a roof collapsed, the president of the board of education said in a statement Thursday.

Sudhan Thomas said district officials notified the board early Thursday about the collapse of the portico roof at A. Harry Moore School.

"The school is closed today and will remain closed until a civil engineering firm inspects and confirms the structural stability of the building, The safety and security of the students attending the AHM program is the utmost priority" for the board, he wrote.

Sudhan added that the board will work with New Jersey City University, which operates the school, to find an alternate location to hold classes in the interim.

Founded in 1931, the A. Harry Moore School, located on Kennedy Boulevard, serves about 140 disabled students aged 3 to 21, according to the school's web site.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.