Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fair Lawn PD: Teens Hospitalized After Driving Car That Went Airborne Over Pedestrian Bridge
News

Roof Collapses At Special Needs School In Jersey City

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
The A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City suffered a partial roof collapse. The school building will be closed pending the completion of repairs and an inspection, but officials are trying to find alternate locations for classes.
The A. Harry Moore School in Jersey City suffered a partial roof collapse. The school building will be closed pending the completion of repairs and an inspection, but officials are trying to find alternate locations for classes. Photo Credit: Facebook

A school for disabled students in Jersey City is closed after a roof collapsed, the president of the board of education said in a statement Thursday.

Sudhan Thomas said district officials notified the board early Thursday about the collapse of the portico roof at A. Harry Moore School.

"The school is closed today and will remain closed until a civil engineering firm inspects and confirms the structural stability of the building, The safety and security of the students attending the AHM program is the utmost priority" for the board, he wrote.

Sudhan added that the board will work with New Jersey City University, which operates the school, to find an alternate location to hold classes in the interim.

Founded in 1931, the A. Harry Moore School, located on Kennedy Boulevard, serves about 140 disabled students aged 3 to 21, according to the school's web site.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.