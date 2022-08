A rollover crash jammed the eastbound morning rush near the Fair Lawn/Paramus border.

A Honda Civic landed on its roof following a collision with a Ford wagon where Route 208 becomes Route 4 near Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn shortly before 7:20 a.m.

Fair Lawn police and Rescue Squad firefighters responded along with Paramus police and EMS.

No serious injuries were reported.

Arrow Towing removed the vehicles.

