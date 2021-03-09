Rockland Scooter Driver Airlifted, Passenger Taken By Ambulance Following Northvale Crash

A Rockland man was airlifted to the hospital after he and a female passenger were struck riding a scooter in Northvale.

The 48-year-old victim from Piermont was heading north on Livingston Street around 10:30 p.m. when the driver of a sedan made a left into the Citgo gas station and hit the Vespa, Police Chief Howard J. Ostrow said.

Air Med 1 flew him to Hackensack University Medical Center with traumatic injuries after landing at John L. Hogan Memorial Park.

His female passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance, Ostrow said.

The sedan driver, a 40-year-old Orangeburg man, was released from the scene with no charges or summonses, he said. Police were investigating.

Assisting were HUMC ALS, Norwood EMS and Northvale firefighters, the chief said.

