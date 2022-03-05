Rockin' The 70s: Mother Nature Streams Springlike Temps In NJ, PA

You'll swear spring has sprung when temperatures this weekend reach -- and even break -- 70 degrees in parts of New Jersey and especially Pennsylvania, an area weather expert said.

Conditions will get more comfortable when Sunday, March 6, rolls around, meteorologist Joe Cioffi said.

The most noticeable change will be a relatively small drop in temperatures Saturday night following a day in the mid-40s to mid-50s, he said.

"This sets up a nice launching pad for Sunday," Cioffi said.

"There might be clouds and a couple of showers scattered around Sunday morning," he said, "but we will have developing sunshine and a west wind Sunday afternoon that will send temperatures soaring."

highs in the low 70s at the Jersey Shore and much of Bergen and Passaic counties;

mid-70s along southern Pennsylvania and parts of southern New Jersey;

lows in the high 60s in some northwest areas of both states.

That'll mean:

Temperatures should hold or perhaps drop slightly in those areas as the workweek begins.

"Much of Monday should be dry, but some showers will come in late in the day and continue Monday night," Cioffi said.

Tuesday's cool -- as in: not bad, he said.

"It will be colder into Wednesday but it is not a shot of arctic air," Cioffi added.

There could be rain Tuesday, he said, but that's too far ahead to accurately predict.

Better to enjoy the early taste of spring while it's here.

