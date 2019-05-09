Rockaway Woman Gets 5 Years For Fentanyl, Heroin Death Of Morristown Artist

A 30-year-old Rockaway woman must spend more than four years in state prison for providing the heroin and fentanyl that killed a user, authorities said.

Natalia E. Zyga was convicted of strict liability for the drug-induced death of Sasha Truesdale, who overdosed last November on drugs that Zyga had given her, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Zyga must serve 85% of the five-year sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge Robert E. Hanna in Morristown before being eligible for parole.

Under state law, someone who sells illegal drugs that kills the user can be charged with his or her death.

Assistant Morris County Prosecutor Kelly A. Sandler handled the case.

