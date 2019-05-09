Contact Us
Rockaway Woman Gets 5 Years For Fentanyl, Heroin Death Of Morristown Artist Battling Addiction

Cecilia Levine
Natalia E. Zyga
Natalia E. Zyga

A 30-year-old Rockaway woman was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison for providing the heroin and fentanyl that killed a user, authorities said.

Natalia E. Zyga was charged with strict liability for the death of Sasha Truesdale, who was found dead last November after overdosing on drugs given to her by Zyga, Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said.

Zyga must serve 85 percent of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

Under state law, someone who sells illegal drugs that kills the user can be charged with his or her death. Anyone convicted of the offense can be sentenced to from 10 to 20 years in state prison. A plea bargain could produce a lesser term, however.

Zyga was sentenced Superior Court Judge Robert E. Hanna. The State was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Kelly A. Sandler.

