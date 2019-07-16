Contact Us
Rockaway Man Snuck Photos Of Woman Under Bathroom Stall At Giralda Farms, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
A Rockaway man was arrested for taking photos of a woman under a bathroom stall at Giralda Farms, authorities said.
A 24-year-old Rockaway man was arrested for taking photos of a woman under a bathroom stall at Giralda Farms, authorities said.

Joan S. Acosta Gacha snuck the photos while the woman was using the restroom at Giralda Farms, the estate of Geraldine Rockefeller Dodge, Madison Police Chief Darren P. Dachisen said.

Police did not specify where on the property the incident occurred.

Acosta-Gacha was charged with invasion of privacy and released pending an appearance in Morris County Superior Court.

He was also served a trespass warning barring him from Giralda Farms.

