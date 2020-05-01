Rockaway Company Owned Tour Bus In PA Turnpike Crash That Killed 5, Injured 60

At least five people died and nearly 60 were injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving a tour bus owned by a Rockaway company, authorities said.

The Ohio-bound bus owned by Z & D Tours was headed downhill and failed to navigate a turn before it drove up an embankment and overturned around 3:40 a.m., in Westmoreland County, PA, Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson Stephen Limani said.

A chain-reaction crash subsequently occurred, when two tractor-trailers crashed into the overturned tour bus, a FedEx truck and a passenger car slammed into the overturned bus, Limani said.

The crash involved nearly 60 people, the majority of who are from different countries and don't speak English, the spokesman said.

Z & D Tours hadn't been involved in any crashes prior to Sunday's crash in the past two years, The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration maintained the.

All of the company's vehicles had been inspected, as were 12 of the company's 15 drivers, the FMCSA said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

