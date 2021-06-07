Contact Us
Rochelle Park Police Make Another Drug Bust On Route 17

Jerry DeMarco
Rodney Stowers
Rodney Stowers Photo Credit: ROCHELLE PARK PD

Rochelle Park police continued a series of drug arrests along busy Route 17.

Officer Chris Kizcka stopped a Kia Forte for equipment violations on the northbound highway on Monday and found 250 bags of heroin, some pot and $600 in suspected proceeds after getting consent to search the vehicle, Lt. James DePreta said.

Assisted by Sgt. Jared Shatkin, Kizcka arrested the passenger, Rodney Stowers, 21, of Wilkes Barre, PA on drug and money laundering charges.

Stowers was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first court appearance.

Police Chief Dean Pinto praised the work of his officers who, he said, "have made significant strides of late in curbing narcotics trafficking on the Route 17 corridor."

