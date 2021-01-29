Rochelle Park PD: Route 17 Stop Of Popeye'd Car Produces Gun, Ammo, Newark Ex-Con's Arrest

A Rochelle Park police officer found a handgun after stopping a car driven by an ex-con from Newark on Route 17, authorities said Friday.

Officer Chris Kiszka stopped the gray Infiniti for having a headlight out -- commonly known as a "padiddle" -- among other infractions, shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, Lt. James DePreta said.

Kiszka immediately detected the odor of pot in the car, then spotted what was a loaded, high-capacity 9mm magazine on the floor, DePreta said.

A subsequent search turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, marijuana and a digital scale, he said.

Rodger Purvis, 47, was taken into custody with the assistance of Sgt. Jared Shatkin.

He was charged with several weapons and drug offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Purvis was sent to the Bergen County Jail and remained there Friday awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Police Chief Dean Pinto commended his officers for “safely removing another illegally owned and possessed firearm from the streets."

