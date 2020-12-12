Rochelle Park PD: Englewood Passenger Caught Carrying Loaded Gun Bought In Paterson

A Rochelle Park police officer early Saturday found an Englewood passenger in a traffic stop carrying a loaded gun bought on the streets of Paterson, authorities said.

Acting Sgt. Jared Shatkin stopped a vehicle on Route 17 and searched it after smelling pot, Detective Lt. James DePreta said.

Shatkin found a .380-caliber handgun, along with some marijuana and drug paraphernalia, DePreta said.

The passenger, Tremaine Whiteside, 22, was charged with weapons and drug offenses and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver, Sahida Reid, 23, also of Englewood, was charged with marijuana possession and released.

Officers Brian Gallina and Chris Kiszka assisted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.