Robbery Fugitive Chased Down By Wayne Police After Ulta Theft

A fugitive wanted for robbery and other crimes was chased down by Wayne police after snatching a bag full of fragrances from an Ulta store, among items from various businesses, authorities said.

Daniel Jimenez, 34, of Paterson was crossing what’s known as North Leg near the Wayne Towne Center with multiple bags when he spotted Officers David Beltran, Harrison Kirby and James Monaghan shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

Jiminez “hurried his pace and ducked behind dumpsters in the rear of West Belt Plaza,” the captain said. “When he re-emerged, he was carrying one less bag.”

Beltran retrieved an abandoned bag filled with stolen merchandise while his colleagues boxed in Jiminez with their vehicles, he said.

Jiminez fought with the officers as they handcuffed him, Daly said.

They also found additional bags with merchandise from different stores, all of which turned out to be stolen, the captain said.

Jiminez – who was wanted on several outstanding robbery and shoplifting warrants from various jurisdictions -- was also carrying heroin and drug paraphernalia, he said.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.