Robbery Duo Flees Hackensack Gas Station With Hundreds In Cash

Two bandits in hoodies and ski masks fled a Hackensack gas station with nearly $500 in cash from a strong-arm robbery Sunday night, authorities said.

No weapon was shown in the holdup of the Sunoco station on Polifly Road just off Routes 17 and 80 around 9:30 p.m. March 19, they said.

The 31-year-old station attendant wasn't injured, police said.

The robbers were last seen headed east on Lodi Street, witnesses told them.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the robbery, or has information that could help identify those responsible, is asked to call the Hackensack PD Detective Bureau: (201) 646-7777.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.