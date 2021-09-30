Robbers Pistol-Whip Clifton Motorist With Fake Gun, Police Nab Two

Clifton police charged two men with pistol-whipping another during a street robbery.

His assailants rushed the 26-year-old victim as he got out of his car on Sheridan Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken

They fled with jewelry, a designer bag, and other valuables after hitting him with what turned out to be a fake gun, Bracken said.

Responding officers converged on the scene and captured Modino Garcia, 19, of Clifton, the lieutenant said.

The weapon and procceds were found in nearby yards, he added.

Police identified a second suspected -- Devon Soto, 24, of Wellington, Florida -- who later surrendered, Bracken said.

Both men were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, obstruction and weapons offenses before being sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

