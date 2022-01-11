ROAD RAGE: Driver Tracked Down By Paramus PD, Charged With Pointing Fake Gun

A motorist from Garfield was arrested after police in Paramus said he pointed a genuine-looking pellet gun at another driver during a road-rage incident.

Paramus Detective Daniel Cullen tracked down Dennis Music, 51, at his job in town on Monday and took him into custody, Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Cullen also recovered an air soft gun that "resembled an actual handgun," the chief said.

The victim had told police earlier that the driver of a Jeep Wrangler had "pointed a handgun with a red laser sight at him" on Farview Avenue near Shubert Lane around 5:30 a.m., Ehrenberg said.

Music was charged with making terroristic threats and weapons possession. He was released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

