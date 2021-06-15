ROAD RAGE: Bogota Motorist Angered By Female Student Driver Pulls Knife, Police Say

A Bogota man angered by the pace of a student driver pulled a knife on her boyfriend and then barricaded himself in his home when police arrived, authorities said.

Christopher Meli, 51, was upset with a temporary backup on Leonia Avenue as a man was teaching his girlfriend to parallel park on Monday, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

Meli began honking his horn and exchanged words with the 29-year-old man before initially leaving, Cole said.

He then returned with a pocket knife and threatened him, the sergeant said.

Meli barricaded himself when police arrived but surrendered a short time later, Cole said.

No one was injured, he said.

Meli was processed at police headquarters and sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

He remained there on Tuesday, charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, obstruction, hindering and weapons counts.

