ROAD CLOSED: Gas Main Ruptures Near Oradell Train Station

At the scene in Oradell.
At the scene in Oradell. Photo Credit: Oradell PD

Oradell Avenue at the borough train station was expected to remain closed in both directions for several hours Thursday after a gas main ruptured, authorities said.

Oradell police and firefighters responded along with a PSE&G crew at the railroad crossing next to the train station after the 16-inch main cracked shortly after noontime, Sgt. David Gangemi said.

No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

The situation was under control, but police said the road would remain closed for several hours while firefighters remained on standby.

