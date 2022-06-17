River Vale Resident Drowns In Backyard Pool

A 55-year-old River Vale man drowned in his backyard pool on Friday, authorities confirmed.

Borough police responding to a 911 call at 624 Brian Court shortly after 11 a.m. found Daniel Balestra still in the pool, responders said.

Offices pulled the victim from the pool and began CPR, Police Lt. John Wisse said.

“Hackensack University Medical Center Advanced Life Support arrived on the scene and it was determined he was deceased,” Wisse said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body, the lieutenant said.

An investigation into the cause of death was continuing, Wisse said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.