River Vale Man Charged With Clubbing Ex-Roomie With Baton In Hillsdale Liquor Store Brawl

A River Vale man surrendered to Hillsdale police on Friday after clobbering a former roommate with an expandable baton during a fight at a local liquor store, authorities said.

Bartello Merlino, 45, and the victim already had a contentious history when they ran into each other at the Bottle King on Washington Avenue early Thursday night, Police Capt. Sean Smith said.

They exchanged words and began fighting when Merlino pulled out the baton and whacked the 26-year-old borough man over the head with it, Smith said.

He then fled in a Jeep Liberty, the captain said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with various cuts and bruises. Meanwhile, police interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance video.

They didn't find Merlino home in River Vale, so they left word with his wife, Smith said.

Merlino eventually turned himself in around 11 a.m. Friday, he said.

He was charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession and remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court.

