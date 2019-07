A 14-year-old boy from River Edge died in a Florida boating accident.

Christian Arabas moved to Florida with his mom, Meredith, and brother Timothy, a week before the accident, Oradell Council President Tracy Schoenberg said.

More than $7,900 had been raised as of Sunday on a GoFundMe launched by Schoenberg for the family.

The details of the incident were not released.

