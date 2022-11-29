Rising NJ Actress Stars In Sony Pictures Movie 'Devotion' In Theaters Now

A New Jersey actress on the rise is starring in aerial war epic "Devotion."

Christina Jackson, of Newark, plays Daisy Brown, the wife of Jesse Leroy Brown (Jonathan Majors), the first Black aviator in US Navy history, and fighter pilot who played a crucial part in the Korean War.

While the film is certainly about the love that the Browns share, the major plot line follows Jesse and his wingman, Lt. Tom Hudner Jr., who made the ultimate sacrifices to become the most celebrated wingmen of the war.

Another Garden State native in "Devotion" is Joe Jonas, who plays Marty Goode.

Jackson, 35, was named to Variety's list of "10 Actors to Watch in 2022."

According to the outlet, she threw herself into the middle school drama club growing up in Newark, and gave it everything she had. Jackson was also heavily influenced by seeing her first Broadway show, "Aida," during a trip for inner city children.

Jackson's first-ever starring role was in "Annie" and went on to land roles in "Boardwalk Empire," "Deception," "Outsiders," and now Apple TV's "Swagger," along with "Devotion" and "Shirley."

