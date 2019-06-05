Ringwood Police: Missing Ex-Sparta Mayor Left Suicide Note For Family

The 57-year-old former Sparta mayor who police are searching for sent a package to his brother containing a suicide note and some of his personal belongings days before he went missing in Vermont, police in Ringwood said.

Although foul play wasn't suspected, Brian Brady's family members expressed concerns for his welfare after he was last seen last Tuesday in the vicinity of the Champlain Bridge between Addison, VT and Crown Point, N.Y.

The Ringwood resident shipped his keys, cell phone, legal documents and suicide note to his brother from Vermont on May 24, VTDigger reports.

Troopers found the rental car Friday in a park-ride lot in Addison, about a quarter mile from the bridge.

That same day, the Vermont State Police Scuba Team, assisted by the New York State Police and the Essex County (NY) Sheriff's Office, began a water search on Lake Champlain in the area of the bridge -- also without success.

Brady was sentenced to a year of probation in 2015 for asking a dispatcher to conduct unauthorized background checks in 2011, according to court records.

He also served as a Sparta councilman from 2006 to 2010 and as mayor in 2008 and 2009.

Brady was described as 6-foot-1-inches tall and 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with who sees him or knows where to find him was asked to contact Vermont State Police: (802) 878-7111 .

