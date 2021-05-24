Ridgewood Ex-Con Charged With Cyber-Harassment For Messages On Facebook, Elsewhere

A Ridgewood ex-con was arrested after he ignored a restraining order and continued sending a woman messages online, authorities said.

Dereck Peter Miller, 43, is charged with invasion of privacy, harassment, cyber-harassment and contempt, among other counts.

Miller has served several years in state prison the past two decades for convictions on a variety of offenses, including robbery, burglary and theft, records show.

Miller more recently called the victim "very suggestive names" in messages through Facebook and other online applications, according to a police report.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest over the weekend.

