Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NYC Men In Tropicana Brawl Stabbings Indicted
News

Ridgewood Ex-Con Charged With Cyber-Harassment For Messages On Facebook, Elsewhere

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dereck Peter Miller
Dereck Peter Miller Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Ridgewood ex-con was arrested after he ignored a restraining order and continued sending a woman messages online, authorities said.

Dereck Peter Miller, 43, is charged with invasion of privacy, harassment, cyber-harassment and contempt, among other counts.

Miller has served several years in state prison the past two decades for convictions on a variety of offenses, including robbery, burglary and theft, records show.

Miller more recently called the victim "very suggestive names" in messages through Facebook and other online applications, according to a police report.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest over the weekend.

******

ALSO SEE: A convicted stalker from Bergen County sent a series of emails about a victim to several North Jersey school districts, municipalities and individuals, authorities charged.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/pascackvalley/police-fire/police-convicted-stalker-targets-same-bergen-victim-with-emails-to-schools-towns-others/809587/

******

ALSO SEE: A Fairview man was charged with beating, imprisoning and threatening a domestic violence victim over the course of several hours over the weekend.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/news/fairview-man-charged-with-beating-imprisoning-threatening-victim/809613/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.