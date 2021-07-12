Ridgefield Laborers Charged With Sexually Assaulting Minors

ICE has issued detainers on two related Ridgefield laborers after they were jailed on charges of sexually assaulting underage victims.

Oscar Hernandez Estrada, 43, sexually abused two pre-teens while Daniel Aria Estrada, 24, “engaged in sexual conduct including sexual penetration” of a child while at their residence in Ridgefield, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

How both men are related wasn’t immediately clear.

Ridgefield police fielded the complaints and notified Musella’s Special Victims Unit detectives and the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

The Estradas, who both live on Hillside Street near Banta Place, both remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Oscar Hernandez Estrada, who is married, was arrested Thursday, while Daniel Aria Estrada, 24, who is single, was taken into custody on Friday.

Both are charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and child endangerment.

ICE asked jail officials to hold both men for transfer to federal custody for immigration-status hearings in U.S. District Court in Newark in case a judge in Hackensack releases them on the sex assault charges.

Musella thanked Ridgefield police for their assistance.

