Rides Evacuated After Power Lost At Six Flags Great Adventure

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Riders stuck atop a Gondola at Six Flags Great Adventure on Monday. Provided by https://twitter.com/Muzixndmd Photo Credit: Twitter/ Spencer Schwartz, DMD @Muzixndmd
A brief power outage short-circuited rides at Six Flags Great Adventure. Photo Credit: Six Flags Corporation

A brief power outage prompted the evacuation of rides at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township on Monday, authorities said.

The loss of electricity left some park-goers stuck on rides for up to 25 minutes, but no one was hurt, said Kristen Fitzgerald, a park spokeswoman.

Dr. Spencer Schwartz posted this video of a halted ride on Twitter. 

The power went out for about two minutes at 12:30 p.m. All park-goers were off the rides by about 12:55 p.m., Fitzgerald said in an email.

"Most guests were safely escorted from the affected rides by 12:47 p.m.," Fitzgerald said.

It’s not clear what caused the outage, but it appears to have begun off-site in Cookstown, she said.

"All rides immediately began the process of reopening," Fitzgerald said.

A Jersey Central Power and Light station outside the park went down, causing an outage to the entire park for a few minutes, according to a spokesman for JCP&L. 

JCP&L is investigating the cause.

Six Flags Great Adventure opened for the season on Friday, three months later than usual after the coronavirus forced its closure. Park capacity is currently capped at 25%, and reservations are required to attend

