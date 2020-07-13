Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
'RHONJ' Manzo Brothers Give Jersey Shore Hotel Makeover As Uncle Pleads Not Guilty To Assault

Cecilia Levine
The Manzos are fixing up the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park.
The Manzos are fixing up the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park. Photo Credit: berkeleyhotelnj/Albie Manzo (Instagram photos)

One of the Jersey Shore's most iconic and longest standing hotels is getting a makeover -- thanks to a pair of brothers who rose to fame on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Brothers Albie, 34, and Chris Manzo, 31, -- who's mom is cast member Caroline -- along with their dad Albert, are breathing new life into several areas of the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park.

The Manzos are partnering with the hotel to transform its poolside bar and lounge, catering space, outdoor terrace overlooking the ocean and later, a restaurant featuring indoor and outdoor dining, Page Six reports.

The family also owns the Brownstone catering hall in Paterson, where their uncle Tommy Manzo was arrested on accusations he hired a Mafioso to attack their aunt Dina Manzo’s husband.

Tommy Manzo, who co-owns the Brownstone, hired Lucchese Crime Family member John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove to assault Dina Manzo's then-boyfriend and current husband, David Cantin, in July 2015, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

In exchange, Perna “held a lavish wedding reception at Manzo’s restaurant for a fraction of the price,” Carpenito said.

Tommy, of Franklin Lakes, apparently pleaded not guilty, Page Six reports.

Meanwhile, Chris and Albie have been working away at the Asbury Park hotel.

“We’re honored to be a part of revitalizing one of the Jersey Shore’s longest-standing and iconic hotels,” Albie told Page Six. 

“We’ve been given creative license to transform The Berkeley’s venues into something truly unique, combining our love for hospitality and our years at the Brownstone. We’re excited to share our vision with travelers headed to the Shore this summer and beyond.”

