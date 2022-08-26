REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle

A motorcycle-riding bank robber in an unusual get-up got nothing on his first try but succeeded on his second this week, according to the FBI in Newark, which sought the public's help identifying him.

There's a reward in it, authorities said.

The robber hit banks barely eight miles and just over two weeks apart -- the most recent when he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash from the Chase Bank branch on Route 27 in Franklin Park just after 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, the FBI reported.

This came after a teller at the TD Bank branch on Nassau Street in Princeton locked the cash drawers and fled when she saw him coming shortly before 3:30 p.m. July 6, the bureau said Friday.

The bandit, who stands between 5'4" and 5'6" tall, tried jumping the counter but couldn't. He ended up leaving empty-handed.

In both instances, he was wearing olive-drab military-style clothing a World War II-styled gas mask, and a German-style military helmet known as the Stahlhelm, along with a black shirt and black sneakers, the FBI said.

As if that weren't odd enough, he was also wearing two Go-Pro cameras, the bureau said.

He then fled on a black Suzuki GSXR motorcycle with a matte black finish and a bent license plate in what wasn't exactly a great escape (reward info below).

REWARD: A reward of up to $1,000 for information "leading directly to the arrest and conviction of this unknown suspect" is being offered, the FBI said.

Just call the FBI's Newark Division at (973) 792-3000. You could also contact your local FBI officer or the nearest American embassy or consulate -- or submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.

