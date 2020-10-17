Revamped Wayne Licensing Center Reopens Monday With These Improvements

The new and improved MVC licensing center in Wayne will open Monday, Oct. 19.

The new 21,672-square-foot licensing center is nearly triple the size of the previous building (approximately 8,200 square feet), making it one of the largest MVC Centers in New Jersey. It will have more than four times the number of service counters as before.

A new road test field house, office building for inspection workers, and expanded parking lot, with nearly double the number of spaces as before, also have been constructed on site.

“Wayne is one of our busiest locations in North Jersey and the new facilities will greatly improve our capacity to serve more customers and serve them faster,” MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said. “We are excited about the opportunity to improve customer service and better manage volume.”

The MVC now will be able to deploy its text messaging service in Wayne. Due to ongoing construction and demolition on site, Wayne was the only remaining MVC Center unable to implement the text messaging service, which was unveiled at other MVC Centers in July.

The text messaging service allows customers to visit an MVC Center, receive a ticket, provide a cell number, and leave the MVC premises until a text notifies them to return for service.

“Finally having the text messaging system in Wayne will lessen the lines outside and allow more customers to leave the facility as they wait,” Fulton said. “It’s going to be a big help processing customers and keeping everyone safe from COVID-19.”

Improvements include:

13 service windows, up from three in the previous Center

25 driver knowledge test stations, up from 22 in the previous Center

New parking lot with 296 spaces, up from 174 in the previous lot

14 Restoration/Suspension service windows, previously zero

The Licensing Center also includes extra space for additional MVC services unavailable in Wayne before. These services will be rolled out and announced by the MVC in the future.

The Wayne Licensing Center, Road Test site, and Inspection Station will all retain the same address, at 481 Route 46 West, Wayne, NJ 07404.

The Wayne MVC location was closed from October 15 to October 17, as workers make final preparations for opening the new site.

“The new, modernized facilities are going to make the customer experience in Wayne so much better and pay dividends for years to come," Fulton said.

Meanwhile, several other NJ MVC centers were closed due to employees testing positive for COVID-19.

