Retro Fitness Shutters 2 Bergen County Locations

Retro Fitness of Paramus and Ramsey have closed.

The Paramus location made the announcement in an Instagram post Friday. No one was immediately available to talk when Daily Voice called Friday evening.

The Ramsey location shuttered June 24, according to a Facebook post.

Both locations instructed members to contact ABC Financial to have their membership transferred. Retro Fitness will be cancelling the memberships of those who don't transfer.

Gyms across New Jersey have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

While Gov. Phil Murphy has repeatedly said they could be opening "soon," no hard dates have been given.

The Retro Fitness in Secaucus has also reportedly closed.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.