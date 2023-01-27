Retiree Charged With Setting Fire In Fort Lee Luxury High-Rise

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
The Charlton, 15th Street, Fort Lee
The Charlton, 15th Street, Fort Lee Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Fort Lee retiree deliberately set a fire in his luxury high-rise apartment overlooking Manhattan, authorities said.

Jay Freedman, 60, was arrested following an investigation into the late-afternoon fire Tuesday in his eighth-floor apartment in the Charlton, a 20-story high rise off Bergen Boulevard, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Responders quickly doused it, Musella said.

Freedman, meanwhile, was charged with a minor count of causing or risking widespread injury or damage, then was released pending a Feb. 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

His Major Crimes Unit Arson Squad investigated with Fort Lee police, he said.

