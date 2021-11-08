Contact Us
Responders: Repeat Offender Seized In Dumont Following Assault, Brief Standoff

Jerry DeMarco
Christopher Joseph Stone
Christopher Joseph Stone Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A repeat offender with a drug-related history was taken into custody after a brief standoff at his parents' Dumont home on Monday, responders said.

Christopher Joseph Stone, 26, was charged with aggravated assault and violating a court order following an incident that brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, among other responders, to Blanche Court.

Stone was arrested about 90 minutes after they converged on the house near Veterans Memorial Park. He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office pending transfer to the county jail.

Court records show a history of confrontations with responders, as well as repeated drug court violations and arrests for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violating a court order, among other offenses, over the past seven years.

No serious injuries were reported.

