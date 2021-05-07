Responders: Hackensack Man Hospitalized Following Attempted Death By Suicide

Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hackensack University Medical Center. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A suicidal Hackensack man was reported in serious but stable condition Monday with self-inflicted stab wounds.

Police found the unconscious victim, 34, after responding around 10:30 p.m. Sunday (July 4) to a Zabriskie Street location that responders said isn't his current address.

He was rushed to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center and remained at the hospital on Monday, they said.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

