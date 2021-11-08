Responders: Emotionally Disturbed Repeat Offender Seized In Dumont After Brief Standoff

An emotionally disturbed man with a drug-related criminal history was taken into custody shortly after barricading himself in a Dumont home on Monday, responders said.

The 26-year-old resident was seized after a standoff that barely lasted 90 minutes and brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, among other responders, to his parents' house on Blanche Court around the corner from Veterans Memorial Park, they said.

A report that he had to be tased couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Records show a history of confrontations with responders, as well as repeated drug court violations and arrests for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violating a court order, among other offenses, over the past seven years.

No serious injuries were reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.