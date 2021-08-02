Responders: Driver Critically Injured In Route 287 Crash

UPDATE: A 25-year-old driver was fighting for his life following an overnight crash on Route 287 in Mahwah, authorities said.

Zachary Krawczyk of Chester, NY, who apparently had been returning home from a weekend softball game in Mercer County when the crash occurred.

Krawczyk was headed north when his Subaru rear-ended a Honda, running it into the center guardrail near mile marker 67.7, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

"The Subaru ran off the road to the right and struck a tree," Curry said.

Krawczyk, was airlifted to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, the sergeant said.

Responders said he sustained a severe head injury and was in a medically induced coma.

The Honda driver and passenger sustained minor injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Curry said.

Route 287 was closed in both directions for about a half-hour so the chopper could land, he said. The right lane of the northbound side remained closed for nearly three hours altogether.

State Police were investigating the cause of the crash, Curry said.

