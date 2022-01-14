Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Responders: Dog Hospitalized In Hackensack Fire

Jerry DeMarco
183 Kent Street, Hackensack
183 Kent Street, Hackensack Photo Credit: Rory Puntasecca for DAILY VOICE

Hackensack firefighters doused a house blaze that responders said sent a dog to an animal hospital Friday afternoon.

First responders found heavy flames on the top floor of the 1½-story wood-frame home on Kent Street near northbound Route 17 shortly before 1:30 p.m.

They had the fire knocked down quickly and under control within 15-20 minutes.

The dog suffered smoke inhalation and required treatment, responders said.

Teaneck and Englewood firefighters assisted their Hackensack colleagues. Hackensack University Medical Center sent BLS and ALS rigs.

