Resilient Reporter Stuns Viewers After Being Struck By SUV On Live TV

Tori Yorgey can't be stopped.

The Montgomery County, PA native was on live television when she was struck by an SUV at the scene of a water main break in West Virginia Wednesday.

“Oh my God! I just got hit by a car, but I’m okay," she told WSAZ-TV anchor Tim Irr. “Well, that’s a first for you on TV, Tori,” Irr replied.

Yorgey, 25, was praised for her resilience on Twitter, where the clip had garnered millions of views.

Yorgey attended Plymouth Whitemarsh High School and worked at a local Chick-fil-A and BJ's Wholesale Club, MoreThanTheCurve reports. She went on to study at Penn State before completing an internship at Fox29.

The news reporter said she'd been struck by a car in college, but never on live television.

"My whole life just flashed before my eyes," Yorgey told Irr after asking where she got hit. "But this is live TV and everything's ok I thought I was in a safe spot but clearly, we might need to move the camera over a bit."

