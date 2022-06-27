Residents Hospitalized With Burns In Paterson Fire

Two residents suffered burns in a mid-afternoon fire that ravaged a Paterson home, responders said.

Temperatures broke 90 and the heat index reached triple figures Sunday during the fast-moving upper-floor blaze at the 2½-story wood-frame house on Madison Avenue.

Firefighters were forced into an exterior attack about 45 minutes after they arrived.

A neighboring home was also damaged in the three-alarmer.

The extent of the victims' injuries couldn't immediately be determined.

The Emergency Services ReHab Canteen Unit provided a misting tent, chair, fluids and snacks.

Firefighters returned Monday morning to douse hot spots.

PHOTOS: Victor Scrivens

