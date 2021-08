A Hasbrouck Heights woman had to be relocated after the portico of her home collapsed Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The resident wasn't injured in the mishap, they said.

A building official summoned the town engineer to determine the structural integrity of the home.

A PSEG crew temporarily turned off the utilities.

The resident wasn't injured. HASBROUCK HEIGHTS FD

The house "appeared to suffer from severe neglect for some time," a borough official said. Jo Fehl for DAILY VOICE

