Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Heartbreaking: Bergen Groups Seek Help Saving Life Of Emaciated Dog Found In Paterson
News

Rescuers Pull Trio Stuck Waist-Deep In Mud From Hunterdon County Reservoir

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton
Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Photo Credit: Round Valley Recreation Area Facebook

Three people were rescued after getting stuck waist-deep in a muddy area of a Hunterdon County reservoir.

The three were walking on Dec. 24 across an area of the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton that's usually under water, but was temporarily exposed due to maintenance activities, ABC7 reports.

Rescuers created a makeshift bridge using plywood and other equipment to get the trio -- trapped in thigh-high to waist-deep mud, and pulled out one at a time.

Click here for more from ABC7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.