Rescuers Pull Trio Stuck Waist-Deep In Mud From Hunterdon County Reservoir

Three people were rescued after getting stuck waist-deep in a muddy area of a Hunterdon County reservoir.

The three were walking on Dec. 24 across an area of the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton that's usually under water, but was temporarily exposed due to maintenance activities, ABC7 reports.

Rescuers created a makeshift bridge using plywood and other equipment to get the trio -- trapped in thigh-high to waist-deep mud, and pulled out one at a time.

