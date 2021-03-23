Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice

Rescue That Saves Dogs From Chinese Meat Trade Opening First U.S. Shelter In Jersey City

Cecilia Levine
Dogs at the Chinese slaughterhouse. Photo Credit: No Dogs Left Behind
NDLB volunteer Dima welcomes a slaughterhouse survivor to America in February. Photo Credit: No Dogs Left Behind

An international dog rescue group that saves dogs from the Chinese meat trade is opening its first U.S. shelter in Jersey City.

The No Dogs Left Behind shelter will open at the end of March at 10 Webster Ave.

The nonprofit organization rescues dogs from Chinese slaughterhouses and then provides them with medical care, before flying them to the U.S. for adoption.

The Jersey City digs will serve as an all-vegan base station that will house up to nine dogs, and serve as the hub for the junior volunteer program, fostering program and social media outreach, HobokenGirl reports.

The organization is seeking volunteers of all ages to help "fight the good fight with us in this global war against cruelty and a global fight for sustainability."

Click here to get involved.

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

