Reports: President Trump To Declare National State Of Emergency To Speed Response To COVID-19

President Donald Trump was expected to declare a national state of emergency Friday to quickly deliver billions of dollars in federal aid to states in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, according to several reports.

The declaration -- expected at a 3 p.m. news conference from Washington -- will immediately trigger FEMA financial and physical aid to states and municipalities under the 1988 Stafford Act, which makes up to $40 billion in federal money available.

The president wants to speed federal aid to worried Americans and hopefully calm the financial markets amid the global crisis, according to reports.

The government hopes to assist with, among other benefits, free COVID-19 testing and guaranteed sick pay for workers away from their jobs, the reports say.

An emergency declaration allows states to request a 75% federal cost-share for emergency workers, medical tests, medical supplies, vaccinations, security for medical facilities and more, lawmakers said.

Presidents have declared few emergencies for public health threats only twice in the past 60 years. Only two, by President Clinton in 2000, involved disease outbreaks – in New York and New Jersey in response to the West Nile virus.

