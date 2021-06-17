Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Report: Tenured Morris County Middle School Teacher Sent ‘Inappropriate’ Emails To Student, 15

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Dover Middle School
Dover Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A tenured middle school teacher in Morris County sent a series of “inappropriate” emails to an eighth grade student during the COVID-19 shutdown, according to district officials who say the communications may be just cause for dismissal.

Dover Middle School teacher Andrew Lota has been put on administrative leave and is facing tenure charges by the state education commissioner after allegedly sending 163 documented emails to the 15-year-old student between March 18 and April 22 of 2020 — conduct described by Arbiter Carol Laskin as "unbecoming, constituting just cause for dismissal,” DailyRecord reports citing court records.

In an April 15, 2020 email exchange, Lota allegedly called the student “beautiful,” “dear,” and told her that she was “more grown-up” and “very mature” for her age, school district attorneys said in the report — although Laskin dismissed a charge alleging the teacher’s actions "met the definition of grooming."

Click here for the full report from Daily Record.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.