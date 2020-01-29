Report: Pingry School Reaches Settlement With 13 More Sexual Abuse Victims

A Somerset County private school reached a settlement with 13 more alleged victims of sexual abuse, recent reports say.

The Pingry School's settlement comes almost a year and a half after the private institution settled with a total of 21 victims.

The specific terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, however, the school and the victims’ lawyers released the following joint statement Monday:

"The lawyers for the survivors are pleased that The Pingry School has listened to their clients, acknowledged the suffering that they endured dating back to the time of the abuse in the 1970s, and taken measures to address their pain."

Teacher and Boy Scout leader Thad "Ted” Alton was accused of sexually abusing at least 27 boys throughout a six-year period in the 1970s, according to a report released in 2017.

Alton targeted preteen boys in his class at the Pingry School’s campus in Short Hills as well as in his Boy Scout Troop, the report said.

Some victims claimed that they had been assaulted between 25 and 100 times.

Two other teachers were also accused of sexual misconduct by the same investigative firm that wrote the initial report, authorities said.

Alton, a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1990 of deviant sexual misconduct, was not named as one of the suit’s defendants.

