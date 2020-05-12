Report: Officials Shut Down Illegal Union City Church Construction After Video Surfaces

An illegal construction project in Union City has been shut down after a video of the work surfaced on social media, reports say.

The 11-second video was posted to Twitter Monday morning and shows a construction site lined with plywood boards accompanied by an audible hammering sound.

“NJ peeps can't worship but Union City Pastor can put an extension on his home without permits,” the caption reads. “All the small business [sic] NJ can suffer.”

The video also lists the presumed address of the construction site: 1705 New York Ave. in Union City.

The construction was ceased after the video helped tip-off officials, HudsonTV reports.

