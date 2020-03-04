Report: Morristown Mall Tenants Have Extra Month To Vacate Before Demolition

The businesses at Midtown Shopping Center in Morristown will have an extra month to pack and move out before demolition begins for the M Station redevelopment project, reports say.

The center is scheduled to close at the end of the month, and the tenants must vacate by the end of April, Daily Record reports.

Some of the businesses in the strip mall have been open for nearly 30 years, like Cluck-U Chicken, whose owner, Neil Goldrosen, is still looking for a new location for the eatery.

Midtown Shopping Center owner Scotto Properties has reportedly offered to assist shop owners with the move-out process. The company has also provided an off-site location to give tenants extra storage space.

Taking over the Morristown space will be M Station — a retail, office and “promenade project,” reports say. Its first tenant is confirmed to be Deloitte, a multinational professional services company.

