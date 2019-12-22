Report: Hamburg Woman Accused Of Biting Police Officer Arrested Again For Assaulting Her Mom

A Hamburg woman accused of biting a police officer at the Irish Cottage was arrested again for assaulting her mother , the NJHerald reports.

Hardyston police arrested Jordana Cappiello on Dec. 12, after she allegedly threw a bottle at her mom's head during an argument, the news outlet says.

Cappiello's mother had red marks and complained of pain after being hit in her left temple, the NJHerald says citing an affidavit from the arrest.

Cappiello was served a disorderly persons offense of simple assault.

Police responding to reports of an erratic driver at the Irish Cottage last February found Cappiello arguing with her mother in the bar's lobby, the NJHerald reports.

Cappiello -- who apparently had been drinking -- began acting disorderly, at which point police tried to arrest her, the news outlet said.

She flailed her arms and bit Franklin Officer Nicholas Della Ferra in the shoulder to avoid being handcuffed, the report says.

