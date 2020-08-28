Report: Bergen County Teen Who Held BLM Protest Billed $2,500 For Police Overtime

An 18-year-old Bergen County student was billed $2,500 to pay police who worked overtime at a Black Lives Matter rally she held, according to a recent report.

A lack of affordable housing in Englewood Cliffs is what Emily Gil said prompted her to hold the peaceful protest July 25, NJ.com reports.

Gil, however, refused to meet with officials ahead of the protest, and was sent a letter from officials enclosed with a $2,499.26 invoice to cover security presence.

“Your lack of notification left the borough with little time to prepare for your protest so that the police department and department of public works could ensure that everyone would be safe,” the letter says.

Gil, who recently graduated from Bergen County Technical School, said she refused to meet in person over COVID-19 fears. She suggested a Zoom meeting, but borough officials declined, NJ.com says.

Approximately 35 people attended Gil's rally, who picked up their own trash and did not cause a disturbance, the news outlet said. Gil has emailed the mayor nearly two weeks ago to inquire about the legitimacy of the bill, but has not yet heard back.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.