Report: 7 Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle West Orange Highway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Seven people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in West Orange Tuesday evening.
Seven people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in West Orange Tuesday evening. Photo Credit: ABC7 Newscopter

Seven people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in West Orange Monday evening.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. near Exit 10 eastbound and involved at least 12 vehicles, including a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling bags of cement, ABC7 reports .

The truck's cab was separated from the trailer that had crashed into the median.

The right lane eastbound had been reopened as of 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police were investigating the incident.

