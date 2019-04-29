Report: 7 Hospitalized In Multi-Vehicle West Orange Highway Crash

Seven people were hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on I-280 in West Orange Monday evening.

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. near Exit 10 eastbound and involved at least 12 vehicles, including a flatbed tractor-trailer hauling bags of cement, ABC7 reports .

The truck's cab was separated from the trailer that had crashed into the median.

The right lane eastbound had been reopened as of 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey State Police were investigating the incident.

