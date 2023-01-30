Repeat Offender Stopped With 120 Heroin Folds, 16 Crack Bags, 50 Ecstacy Pills: Haledon PD

A Paterson man with a history of drug-related arrests was seized by Haledon police who reported finding 120 heroin folds, 16 bags of crack and 50 Ecstasy pills in his car after they stopped him for speeding.

Keith Clyburn, 49, also had heavily-tinted front and rear windows on the Chrysler SUV stopped by Officers Jeffrey Welsh and Kris Duci in the 100 block of Belmont Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Jan. 27, Capt. George Guzman said.

Clyburn, whose driver's license had been suspended, suddenly exited the vehicle after stopping and began to tip away, ignoring the orders of the officers, who quickly took him into custody, the captain said.

In addition to the drugs, the officers seized a little more than $2,000 in cash and two cellphones, Guzman said.

They charged Clyburn with separate counts involving the possession of each drug for sale, along with obstruction, he said.

Clyburn also got traffic tickets for careless driving, driving while suspended, having tinted windows and failing to use his seatbelt. He was then released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.