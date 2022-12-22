Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker

It's really serious now.

A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said.

Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town.

SEE: Lyndhurst PD: Vandal Damages 9/11 Monument

Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for harassing customers outside various businesses, authorities said.

Police have brought him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for psychological evaluation and treatment, but he just as quickly signs himself out, they said.

Rodriguez was arrested on simple assault and harassment charges and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Dec. 16. A judge released him under bail reform the next day.

On Dec. 18 came the savage attack.

Rodriguez apparently was harassing the worker at the donut shop across from Town Hall earlier in the evening, then returned over an hour later, Police Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said.

He waited -- then, when no one else was left in the shop, went behind the counter and attacked the employee while threatening to kill him, Auteri said. Then he stole a bottle of soda and fled.

The 54-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with a broken nose, among other injuries.

Doctors were concerned because the worker is already blind in one eye, Auteri said.

"There was genuine concern that he might lose the vision in his good eye," the lieutenant explained.

Officer Robert Litterio tracked down Rodriguez, who's originally from Lyndhurst, previously lived briefly in Clifton but has no known address.

He was charged with aggravated assault, endangering an injured victim, stalking, making terroristic threats, criminal mischief and shoplifting.

A judge ordered on Thursday that Rodriguez remain at the Bergen County Jail until another hearing can be held. Bergen County prosecutors said they're hoping they can keep him there.

"This is no longer loitering or harassing people or being belligerent, Auteri said. "He made his way into the store, he waited for it to be empty and then he viciously attacked the employee.

"This is now real cause for concern."

